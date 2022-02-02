Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN