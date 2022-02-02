Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport fire station receives $3.1 million for reconstruction

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport receives $3 million in federal funding to upgrade its aircraft...
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport receives $3 million in federal funding to upgrade its aircraft rescue and firefighting building.(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly 40-years-ago, a building went up on the grounds of The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, since then technology has changed but no so much the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

“It really hasn’t had any enhancements or improvements since then,” said Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director.

That’s changing thanks to federal COVID relief efforts. Congressman Ron Kind voted in favor of the bill that earmarked more than $3 million dollars to replace the red building that houses the airport’s fire station.

“We need a safe and efficient regional airport,” said Kind.

Zich says the current red building is too small and construction is expected to happen in two phases.

First, is a new building to house firefighting equipment including two fire trucks.

“So we really to have additional space to be able to safely and inadequately accommodate the equipment that we need to have to meet FAA requirements,” she said.

That is scheduled to be built this spring. Phase two is planned for the fall and includes an office space.

Kind says infrastructure projects like this will help us emerge from the pandemic stronger and bring more jobs to the Chippewa Valley.

“That means making sure that we have good infrastructure in our communities, from airports, to ports, to highways, to bridges, to our roads all which is necessary for long term economic growth,” he said.

Zich says the contracts for construction are anticipated to be issued in the next couple of weeks.

She also says there are plans for the space where the soon to be demolished fire station sits. They’re waiting for funding approval to create space for training.

