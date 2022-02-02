Advertisement

Doctor offers heart health advise during American Heart Month

Health officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, however,...
Health officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, however, Prevea Health doctor, Dr. Steven Levin, says a large number of heart issues are preventable by living a healthy lifestyle.(wbay)
By Samantha Nitz and WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -February is American Heart Month.

Health officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, however, Prevea Health Doctor, Dr. Steven Levin, says a large number of heart issues are preventable by living a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Levin says that even making small changes in your daily routine can have big impacts on the health of your heart.

“You don’t have to go out and run five miles, just walk, just get on a stationary bike or something. As long as you are moving and set your goals relatively mild to start with and slowly build up, any movement is beneficial for people,” Dr. Levin said.

Doctor recommended ways to keep your heart healthy include: eating healthy, getting exercise, avoiding smoking, managing your stress levels, and getting seven to eight hours of sleep at night.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
COVID-19 in Wisconsin is completely critical; but signs of hope emerge
Wednesday morning, students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School traveled to the Eau...
Elementary students give back during Catholic Schools Week
On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography