Doctor offers heart health advise during American Heart Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -February is American Heart Month.

Health officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, however, Prevea Health Doctor, Dr. Steven Levin, says a large number of heart issues are preventable by living a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Levin says that even making small changes in your daily routine can have big impacts on the health of your heart.

“You don’t have to go out and run five miles, just walk, just get on a stationary bike or something. As long as you are moving and set your goals relatively mild to start with and slowly build up, any movement is beneficial for people,” Dr. Levin said.

Doctor recommended ways to keep your heart healthy include: eating healthy, getting exercise, avoiding smoking, managing your stress levels, and getting seven to eight hours of sleep at night.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.