Eau Claire bus fares waived Thursday due to cold weather

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, passengers will still be required to wear a mask while on the bus and physically distance from others when possible.(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Due to the cold temperatures expected to impact Eau Claire Thursday, the City of Eau Claire is waiving bus fares Feb. 3.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, passengers will still be required to wear a mask while on the bus and physically distance from others when possible.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities issued a Windchill Advisory beginning at midnight Wednesday night. For information about the Eau Claire Transit system, including routes, scheduling and passenger information, you can visit the City of Eau Claire website or call 715-839-5111.

