Elementary students give back during Catholic Schools Week

Wednesday morning, students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School traveled to the Eau Claire Fire and Police Departments to deliver donuts to the men and women who keep Eau Claire safe.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz and WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This week is National Catholic Schools Week, and some Regis Catholic School students celebrated Wednesday by giving back.

Wednesday morning, students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School traveled to the Eau Claire Fire and Police Departments to deliver donuts to the men and women who keep Eau Claire safe.

Meghan Kulig, Communications Director Regis Catholic Schools, says it is a neat opportunity for the students.

“This is really neat for our kids to be able to see the fire truck up close, and I think it really helps them understand why we are thanking these heroes. It’s hard when you are sitting in a classroom sometimes to wrap your brain as an elementary student what they really do and to see this is really neat for them.”

Kulig says that community service is a big part of what they do at Regis Catholic Schools, and the ability to do it for those who protect the community is an honor.

