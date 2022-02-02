Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A football coach at Frederic High School is charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Online court records show 34-year-old Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff, a felony.

According to court documents filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court, a teenage student that attended Frederic High School reported a sexual assault to police on Jan. 28. The assault happened last June in the school’s weight room, which was supervised by Chenal, according to the criminal complaint.

Chenal was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged Feb. 1. Chenal signed a $10,000 signature bond that required $1,000 cash to be let out of jail and was released with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 outside of his own family or with the victim. He also is not allowed on Frederic School District property.

According to court records, before his arrest, Chenal told police he was placed on administrative suspension for inappropriate contact with a student by Frederic School District. He is not listed on the school’s staff directory. Chenal became the head coach of Frederic’s 8-player football program in 2018.

Frederic School District Superintendent Josh Robinson said that Chenal was placed on leave while the investigation takes place.

“We take these allegations seriously, that is why we placed him on administrative leave as soon as we were notified,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that Chenal was the district’s middle school football coach in 2015 and became the high school coach in 2018.

Chenal’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.

