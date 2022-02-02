Advertisement

Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student

Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.(Polk County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A football coach at Frederic High School is charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Online court records show 34-year-old Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff, a felony.

According to court documents filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court, a teenage student that attended Frederic High School reported a sexual assault to police on Jan. 28. The assault happened last June in the school’s weight room, which was supervised by Chenal, according to the criminal complaint.

Chenal was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged Feb. 1. Chenal signed a $10,000 signature bond that required $1,000 cash to be let out of jail and was released with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 outside of his own family or with the victim. He also is not allowed on Frederic School District property.

According to court records, before his arrest, Chenal told police he was placed on administrative suspension for inappropriate contact with a student by Frederic School District. He is not listed on the school’s staff directory. Chenal became the head coach of Frederic’s 8-player football program in 2018.

Frederic School District Superintendent Josh Robinson said that Chenal was placed on leave while the investigation takes place.

“We take these allegations seriously, that is why we placed him on administrative leave as soon as we were notified,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that Chenal was the district’s middle school football coach in 2015 and became the high school coach in 2018.

Chenal’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

Health officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, however,...
Doctor offers heart health advise during American Heart Month
COVID-19 in Wisconsin is completely critical; but signs of hope emerge
Wednesday morning, students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School traveled to the Eau...
Elementary students give back during Catholic Schools Week
On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography