Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning public safety from using Chinese-made drones

DJI Matrice 100
DJI Matrice 100
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Local legislators have proposed a bill that would ban local and state government agencies from buying or using DJI drones out of concern foreign governments may be watching what we’re doing.

DJI, a Chinese manufacturer, makes among the most-used brands of drones among local safety agencies.

Bill Bongle, a former police officer, owns Titletown Drone, which helps supply and train agencies with drones. He says if this bill passes, more than half of our local agencies would be without the proven, life-saving equipment.

Today drones are used frequently in the field by police and fire departments, using their thermal cameras to locate suspects or missing people or recognize hot spots in the attics and upper sections of buildings during fires.

The drones can also help keep officers out of dangerous situations. This past December, a drone is credited with playing a major role in a police standoff when the suspect fled a Hobart apartment complex.

“The legislators maybe had an intent to promote public safety. It’s actually done the opposite. So I’d hope that they would revisit this and maybe work with the public safety people to come up with a solution that everyone can live with,” said Bongle.

While there are other drone manufacturers besides DJI, Bongle says those can be expensive. For that reason, he feels if this bill passes most agencies wouldn’t be able to make the switch and would have to go without the technology.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

(FILE) Alex Lasry
US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions
Ron Johnson
Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths
FILE — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has announced her intention to seek a third term representing...
Omar seeks third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District
Hillarie Roth (R) announces that she is running for the 68th District Assembly Seat in...
Hillarie Roth announces run for 68th District Assembly seat