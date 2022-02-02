Advertisement

Milwaukee Police: Three teenage girls shot outside of high school

Milwaukee Police Department
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Three teenage girls were shot Tuesday night outside of a high school in Milwaukee, the city’s police department confirms.

The Milwaukee Police Department stated that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. outside of Rufus King High School, near 18th Street and Olive Street on the city’s north side.

Officers report two of the girls are suffering minor injuries and did not give an update on the third. TMJ4 reports the three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, were all taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

TMJ4 says police have not confirmed any arrests in the shooting and are seeking a known suspect.

There was a sporting event happening at the high school at the time of the shooting.

