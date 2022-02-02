New Pre-K and Child Care at the new Children’s Museum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new Pre-K and Child Care is coming to the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

According to a release from the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, the Children’s Museum’s new preschool program will provide programs for children ages six months to five years, including a four-year-old kindergarten program with before and after school care.

The Children’s Museum says the program will have a capacity for 60 children total, with the 4K having capacity of 18 children for a morning or afternoon session.

The release from the Children’s Museum says a typical school day includes activities intended to enhance social, emotional, intellectual, and physical growth.

“This program is inspired by the philosophies of Montessori and Reggio Emilia, where children will be presented with a warm, beautiful environment that promotes exploration, discovery, and the freedom to get messy. They will have opportunities to learn practical life skills, with a big emphasis on social/emotional awareness, and building independence. The children drive the learning to bring out the wonder and beauty that is already inside them,” Lydia Ekenstedt, Director of Peace Tree Child Care, said.

“The Children’s Museum is thrilled to be partnering with Peace Tree Child Care,” Michael McHorney, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire CEO, said. “Children’s Museums across this country have been responding to unique community needs since the first one opened in 1899 in Brooklyn. Communities across this country are challenged with meeting demand for affordable, high quality child care. We feel our unique model will contribute to addressing this crisis and possibly inspire other communities to do the same.”

An early enrollment waiting list is established. To add your child to the waiting list email sarah@childrensmuseumec.com. For more information you can visit Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s website or Peace Tree’s website.

