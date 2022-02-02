Advertisement

Police: Social media threat towards Westby High School has ‘no credibility’

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - Police say there is no evidence of danger as a result of a social media threat to Westby High School on Monday.

In a release Wednesday, the Westby Police Department said their investigation of a complaint about a social media picture showing a threat to the school had no credibility.

The Police Department and the School District of Westby said they take every threat seriously and said they encourage families, staff and students to report any suspicious activity rather than spreading the information to others.

In January, Central High School in La Crosse was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Middle schools in Onalaska and Holmen also dealt with threats late in 2021, while schools in Chippewa Falls closed due to safety concerns in December. In December, social media threats were “unsubstantiated” according to police at both Memorial High School and North High School in Eau Claire, and the same conclusion drawn at Tomah High School early in December.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice launched the Speak Up, Speak Out resource center to help communities with school safety concerns. Reports can be made online, over the phone at 1-800-697-8776 or by mobile app. For more information about the program, you can visit the Wis. DOJ website.

