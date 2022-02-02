Advertisement

Public assistance sought in helping solve 20-year-old cold case

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman whose skull was found in 2002.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in...
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in 2002.(Storyblocks.com)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help solving a 20-year-old cold case.

In a release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said they along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation needed assistance in identifying a Jane Doe whose skull was found on Oct. 21, 2002 near the St. Croix River.

Investigators initially believed the skull belonged to someone of Asian descent but new information provided by genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project showed that the skull belongs to a woman of Swedish descent. Investigators said that the woman was likely between 35 and 50 years old, had a flat face, pronounced forehead and widely-spaced eyes. Investigators added that the woman’s relatives may have emigrated to the Twin Cities area and that the skull had been left at its discovery site within a year of the skull being found.

Anyone with information is asked to call James Haefner, an investigator with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, at 715-381-4325 or by email. Potential family members may be needed to confirm the Jane Doe’s identity through DNA sampling.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

Town of Union Conservancy
Town of Union Conservancy (2/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/2/22)
Police say there is no evidence of danger as a result of a social media threat to Westby High...
Police: Social media threat towards Westby High School has ‘no credibility’
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow