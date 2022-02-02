Public assistance sought in helping solve 20-year-old cold case

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help solving a 20-year-old cold case.

In a release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said they along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation needed assistance in identifying a Jane Doe whose skull was found on Oct. 21, 2002 near the St. Croix River.

Investigators initially believed the skull belonged to someone of Asian descent but new information provided by genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project showed that the skull belongs to a woman of Swedish descent. Investigators said that the woman was likely between 35 and 50 years old, had a flat face, pronounced forehead and widely-spaced eyes. Investigators added that the woman’s relatives may have emigrated to the Twin Cities area and that the skull had been left at its discovery site within a year of the skull being found.

Anyone with information is asked to call James Haefner, an investigator with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, at 715-381-4325 or by email. Potential family members may be needed to confirm the Jane Doe’s identity through DNA sampling.

