Roosevelt Elementary School First Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation will honoring educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with the Golden Apple Awards. Roosevelt Elementary School’s recipient is a teacher who brings a calm, loving demeanor to her first grade classroom and is a mentor to many of her colleagues.

“Can you guess who that great teacher is this year? She’s sitting right over there. It’s Mrs. Berg! Let’s give Mrs. Berg a big round of applause, she’s our Golden Apple Award,” says Roosevelt Elementary principal Ben Dallman.

Along with first grade, Angie Berg has taught kindergarten and second grade yet admits that the first graders are her favorites because of their unpredictability. Berg loves their funny personalities and says they are like little sponges when it comes to learning.

“First grade is just amazing, they come in so young, and just kind of so new to that school experience. And so then bringing them through the year, all the reading growth that they make, they are joyful learners, that’s absolutely the definition of first graders. I feel as if it’s the best grade to teach because they are just so loving and so eager to learn,” says Berg.

Dallman adds, “Very deserving of this, she has a tremendous balance of always staying very organized and well-prepared, be it very flexible at the same time in responding to our students and their needs throughout the day. With her kids, she’s just super caring, every kid in the room feels cared for, loved and respected and she’s very flexible with her kids and yet has high expectations for them as well.”

Mrs. Berg and Roosevelt Elementary school will both receive $500 in grant funding. Angie will also be presented with a beautiful Golden Apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th at the Florian Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.