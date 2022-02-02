Advertisement

SPONSORED: Blood shortage hits cancer patients especially hard

(KSNB)
By Amie Winters
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time ever, the American Red Cross has issued a national blood crisis. Agencies and health care organizations are desperate for blood donors to come forward and help save lives.

Marshfield Clinic Health System representatives say the lack of blood is especially concerning for cancer patients. Elizabeth Trocinski, a Marshfield Clinic P.A., says cancer patients need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly a quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

“Cancer patients overall, as a result either of the disease itself or the treatment they’re receiving as in chemotherapy or radiation therapy, their body sometimes isn’t able to produce the amount of blood that they need,” said Trocinski. “The concern would be having to decide which patients really need that blood. Right now, when we’re trying to prevent people from feeling the symptoms of low blood counts and really making them more comfortable, that would become a discussion that has to be had about who really needs this blood and that’s just not a conversation we want to have.”

Marshfield Clinic even holds a blood drive for its own employees every month to help keep the supply stable, but it’s nowhere near enough to fill the need.

If you are able and health enough to donate, please contact the American Red Cross, Versiti or your local health care organization.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

A new initiative at the School District of Abbotsford is giving students more help with mental...
New texting program gets Abbotsford students mental health help
New COVID-19 cases hit lowest point since Christmas as state marks 2 years of pandemic
MapHabit is a national interactive care management platform that provides support for both...
Wisconsin families helped by senior caregiver digital platform, MapHabit
Altoona, Wis. Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services building.
New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Altoona