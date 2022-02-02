Advertisement

Town of Union Conservancy

Guided Snowshoe Hike
Eau Claire County Town of Union Conservancy
Eau Claire County Town of Union Conservancy(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

News Release:

Landmark Conservancy is partnering with the Town of Union Park Commission to provide a guided snowshoe hike in the peaceful winter woods of the Town of Union Conservancy at 1910 White Pine Drive west of Eau Claire 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 12.

The conservancy is a large, wooded area featuring eight trails of various lengths and challenges along the Chippewa River, off White Pine Drive just south of Crescent Avenue. The area is being developed as a resource to tourists and residents from throughout the region, as well as a learning center to provide education about the area’s ecological, cultural, and geologic history.

The group hike will be led by Sara Norman, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Landmark Conservancy.

“We will make stops along the way to highlight unique aspects of the property, and to learn more about nature in winter,” Norman said.  “We’ll leave the parking lot at 1 p.m. and return to the start to warm up by a bonfire with hot beverages and s’mores after the hike.”

Norman said beginners are welcome to participate.  Basic instruction for snowshoeing will be provided at the beginning of the event, and snowshoes can be reserved for free during registration.

The event is free, but advance registration is required by February 9.  The event is limited to 15 people.  Participants can register online

Landmark Conservancy
Town of Union Parks

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

Eau Claire Women in Theatre present "Alice in Elderland"
“Alice in Elderland”
CAMMIE LARSON
AMY WEBBER
KEN VANCE HONDA