EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

News Release:

Landmark Conservancy is partnering with the Town of Union Park Commission to provide a guided snowshoe hike in the peaceful winter woods of the Town of Union Conservancy at 1910 White Pine Drive west of Eau Claire 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 12.

The conservancy is a large, wooded area featuring eight trails of various lengths and challenges along the Chippewa River, off White Pine Drive just south of Crescent Avenue. The area is being developed as a resource to tourists and residents from throughout the region, as well as a learning center to provide education about the area’s ecological, cultural, and geologic history.

The group hike will be led by Sara Norman, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Landmark Conservancy.

“We will make stops along the way to highlight unique aspects of the property, and to learn more about nature in winter,” Norman said. “We’ll leave the parking lot at 1 p.m. and return to the start to warm up by a bonfire with hot beverages and s’mores after the hike.”

Norman said beginners are welcome to participate. Basic instruction for snowshoeing will be provided at the beginning of the event, and snowshoes can be reserved for free during registration.

The event is free, but advance registration is required by February 9. The event is limited to 15 people. Participants can register online

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.