Voting in the primary elections? What you need to know about absentee ballots

The City of Eau Claire has one drop box location for the Feb. 2022 primary election.
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the Feb. 15 primary election two weeks away, drive-thru voting kicked off in Eau Claire Monday as one option for those who want to vote absentee.

“What we learned in the last election is that older voters have really taken a shine to absentee ballots,” said Lisa Lamkins, the advocacy director for AARP Wisconsin. “It’s convenient, you know, if they’re worried about health and safety issues, plus if it’s a busy election they have to worry about standing in line.”

In her role, Lamkins has been following the court decisions surrounding absentee ballots.

“It’s unfortunate we’re really seeing so much confusion over the use of drop boxes where absentee ballots are concerned,” Lamkins said. “One thing people should know is the courts ruled that we will be able to use drop boxes for the Feb. 15 primary.”

As with previous elections, the City of Eau Claire has its ballot drop box on Grand Avenue open and in business for this month’s primary election.

“If we mailed you an absentee ballot, you can choose to return it in that drop box if you like and you live in the City of Eau Claire,” said Carrie Riepl the City of Eau Claire Clerk. “The box was put out right as we mailed the ballots.”

Riepl said this drop box was the only one used last February.

Even when there are other locations, it’s the most used drop box.

In Eau Claire another option for casting your vote is drive-thru absentee voting which started Feb. 1.

“Vehicles will come in through the lot and there are cones directing people to certain parking spots where once they get there, they can call our office number which is on a sign, and someone will come out to their vehicle,” Riepl said.

Voters can also bike or walk to use the drive-thru area to cast their vote.

Drive-thru absentee voting in Eau Claire is open weekdays until Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There’s still time to request an absentee ballot, but Riepl and Lamkins recommend doing that as soon as possible.

Eau Claire Area School District board members and a few county supervisory districts will be on the ballot.

