2 candidates invited to be interviewed for Eau Claire City Manager position

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two candidates are invited to move forward in the search for a new Eau Claire City Manager.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, the Eau Claire City Council met on Jan. 25 with Polihire, its search consultant, to discuss and review candidates recommended by the Council City Manager Recruitment Committee to receive further consideration and be interviewed for the position of City Manager.

After a completed discussion, the City Council invited two candidates to move forward in the search process; Stephanie Hirsch and Dave Solberg.

The City of Eau Claire anticipates that City Council and stakeholder interviews of the finalists will be scheduled on, or around, Feb. 22-23.

The release from the City of Eau Claire says that City Council recognizes, as well as welcomes, public interest in the City Manager search and hiring process. Further information with respect to the City Manager search process can be obtained by contacting Council President Terry Weld at (715) 456-8080.

The candidate profile presented by the City of Eau Claire, of Stephanie Hirsch, says that Hirsch is an Operations Administrator, Department of Human Services, with Eau Claire County. Prior to her service with the County, Stephanie served for 15 years in various roles with the City of Somerville, MA.

The candidate profile presented by the City of Eau Claire, of David Solberg, says that Solberg is the current Interim City Manager for Eau Claire. His permanent position is that of Engineering Director/City Engineer, a role he has held since 2013. He has also served as Interim Community Services Director twice.

