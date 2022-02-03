2 people, dog found dead in La Crosse Wednesday evening
Police said that there is no threat to the general public.
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people and a dog.
The two people and a dog were found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds in a home on the 1000 block of Charles Street on the city’s north side at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Police said in a release that there is no threat to the general public, and added that it is an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.