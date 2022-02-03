2 people, dog found dead in La Crosse Wednesday evening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people and a dog.

The two people and a dog were found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds in a home on the 1000 block of Charles Street on the city’s north side at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Police said in a release that there is no threat to the general public, and added that it is an active and ongoing investigation.

On February 2, 2022, at 7:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Charles St for a possible deceased call. Officers arrived and located two people and a dog deceased within the residence. Upon initial investigation, it appears the two individuals and the dog died from gunshot wounds. There is no threat to the general public. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.