Advertisement

2 people, dog found dead in La Crosse Wednesday evening

Police said that there is no threat to the general public.
Police said that there is no threat to the general public.
Police said that there is no threat to the general public.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people and a dog.

The two people and a dog were found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds in a home on the 1000 block of Charles Street on the city’s north side at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Police said in a release that there is no threat to the general public, and added that it is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man
[FILE] A fire truck from the Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Department.
No one hurt after overnight apartment complex fire in Chippewa Falls
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (2/3/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (2/3/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (2/3/2022)