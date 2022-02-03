Advertisement

For 2021 only, the IRS is letting more people without children qualify for a tax credit

Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to $6500 added to your refund.(WSMV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This tax season, the federal government has expanded what it calls its largest refundable tax credit for low to moderate-income families.

More workers and couples without dependent children can qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), according to the Internal Revenue Service. Generally, they can now be as young as 19 and older than 64 years old, which was the previous cap. They must also have an earned income below $21,430 if filing as a single and $27,380 for spouses filing a joint return.

The IRS said the maximum EITC for filers with no qualifying children is $1,502, nearly tripling that of 2020.

Here are the maximum credit amounts for those with qualifying children:

  • 1 qualifying child: $3,618
  • 2 qualifying children: $5,980
  • 3 or more qualifying children: $6,728

Family size also changes earned income requirements to qualify for the EITC. While it varies with the number of children, all filers must make less than $57,414.

For another change this year, the EITC allows filers to use their 2019 earned income if it was higher than theirs from 2021. The IRS said this option may give filers a larger credit.

Sarah Halpern-Meekin, an associate professor at UW-Madison, said people should also note that “earned income” does not just include a “9 to 5″ job but also includes “gig work.”

Other basic qualifying rules for the EITC include: having investment income below $10 thousand in the tax year 2021, having a valid Social Security number and being a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year.

April 18 is the deadline to file tax returns or request an extension. This gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file returns for 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

"What we really appreciate about Pam is she recognizes the importance of the whole child."
Sam Davey Elementary Interventionist receives Golden Apple Award
JIG'S UP #1
JIG'S UP #1
JIG'S UP #2
JIG'S UP #2
JIG'S UP #3
JIG'S UP #3
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Several hundred people address Enbridge pipeline reroute across northern Wisconsin