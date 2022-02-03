An Eau Claire daycare and children’s museum launch new childcare programs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Museum has long been a place for children to express their creativity through playing, now the museum plans to use that creativity towards education.

“We do provide learning through play and that’s kind of what little kiddos need,” said Sarah Zwiefelhofer, Vice President of Operations at Children’s Museum in Eau Claire.

Children’s Museum Eau Claire and Peace Tree Childcare is partnering together to provide a preschool and child development program at the museum.

The program was inspired by Lydia Ekenstedt, Director of Peace Tree Childcare, from her own experiences.

" I just really wanted to put that focus back on the kids and doing that are developmentally appropriate for them and really in a play base sense,” said Ekenstedt.

Ekenstedt is a teacher herself. After her second child was born, she started her own home childcare business. Ekenstedt says the new program is going to be focused on the Montessori and Reggio Emilia approach, in which children use their senses to explore and direct their educational experience.

“They do need to learn those social, emotional skills, they do need to learn how to play and they already have so much to give and that’s really the way that Montessori and Reggio Emilia views the child, is they view them as not an empty vessel that we as teachers or adults need to fill,” said Ekenstedt.

Zwiefelhofer says a typical school day includes activities that enhance social, emotional, intellectual and physical growth.

“At the museum we provide a lot of programs like our planetarium, we do mini makers which is you know kids can make a big mess if they want to but they learn if they dump out of bottle of glitter they have to clean it up,” said Zwiefelhofer.

Ekenstedt says another reason why they are launching this new program is to help low-income families with childcare. Both the museum and childcare are collaborating with Eau Claire Area School District to provide after school care.

“Childcare right now is struggling,” said Ekenstedt.

She says Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies are not traditionally taught in the United States but she say this philosophy is an important learning mechanism for early child development.

There is a waiting list but the hope is to get the new program started in August with preschool beginning at the start of the school year.

If you would like to enroll your kid(s), you can email Lydia Ekenstedt.

