Anglers at the ready, Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest returns Feb. 12

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -What’s up? The JIG is UP. The annual Blugold ice fishing contest returns to the frozen waters of Lake Wissota Saturday Feb. 12.

Anglers and outdoorsmen alike will not want to miss this one-day fishing extravaganza.

The prizes for the contest are something to write home about: over $80,000 in cash and prizes including a 2-year lease a new Ford F-150 drawn from all registered fish tickets.

Event organizers join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning to talk about everything anglers can reel in next weekend.

Each participant may register one fish per ticket and tickets are $25 with no limit on the number of tickets an individual can purchase.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the following locations:

Online at jigsup.org

Scheels (bait available) *

Mega Holiday Stations (Chippewa Falls locations only)

Lake Wissota Travel Stop

Eau Claire Ford*

Jacobson’s Hardware (bait available)*

UWEC Recreation *

Wissota Lodge *

The Edge *

The View *

The SandBar *

* Raffle tickets available

