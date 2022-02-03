Advertisement

Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay

Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cat taken from a Green Bay pet sanctuary has been returned.

Bleu the cat was catnapped from Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Broadway at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alleged catnapper put Bleu into a bag and snuck the cat out a side door.

Safe Haven posted messages on Facebook pleading for the customer to return the cat to them.

On Thursday morning, one of Safe Haven’s employs spotted the alleged catnapper walking in downtown Green Bay with a duffel bag. Another employ approached the person and asked for the cat back. Bleu was in the duffel bag. The person handed the cat back over to the sanctuary.

Safe Haven has announced increased security measures. They’ll be checking identification and do bag checks. They’re also putting up new alarms.

We don’t get have information on what will happen to the person who took Bleu. We’ve reached out to police for details on the case. We’ll update when we get that information.

Action 2 News is speaking with Safe Haven and will have a full story tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

Latest News

Eau Claire County Town of Union Conservancy
Town of Union Conservancy
Eau Claire Women in Theatre present "Alice in Elderland"
“Alice in Elderland”
CAMMIE LARSON
AMY WEBBER
KEN VANCE HONDA