DHL Supply Chain in Chippewa Falls to close

Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution center and the 72 employees working there will have the opportunity to stay on the job.(NBC15)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A supply chain company in Chippewa Falls is shutting down.

DHL Supply Chain operates the Fleet Farm Distribution Center on Commerce Parkway. It has informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development it will cease operations in Chippewa Falls by March 31.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution center and the 72 employees working there will have the opportunity to stay on the job.

