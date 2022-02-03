Advertisement

DNR to host virtual CWD detection meeting In Vilas County on Feb. 9

MGN Graphic
MGN Graphic(MGN Graphic)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vilas County Deer Advisory Council will host a virtual public meeting on the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Vilas County from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The department and County Deer Advisory Council members will also discuss disease surveillance options.

In December, a 3-year-old buck tested positive for CWD in the town of Lincoln in Vilas County.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for chronic wasting disease in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

The public is invited to watch the meeting via Zoom here. Or people can join by phone: 312-626-6799; meeting ID: 818 3007 9040

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

Latest News

Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain in Chippewa Falls to close
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay
Blackhawk Ski Club
Excitement for local Olympian building at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club
A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
2 people, dog found dead in La Crosse Wednesday evening