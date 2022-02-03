Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting a child while he worked as a camp counselor.

Remington Nystrom is expected to be charged with first-degree sexual assault. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Kaul, Nystrom is accused of inappropriately touching a sleeping child while he worked as a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.

Investigators said the incident occurred in 2009. Kaul said the victim had not reported the assault to either the church or authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This investigation was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.

A future court date has not yet been set.

