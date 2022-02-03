Advertisement

Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault

Remington Nystrom
Remington Nystrom(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting a child while he worked as a camp counselor.

Remington Nystrom is expected to be charged with first-degree sexual assault. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Kaul, Nystrom is accused of inappropriately touching a sleeping child while he worked as a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.

Investigators said the incident occurred in 2009. Kaul said the victim had not reported the assault to either the church or authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This investigation was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.

A future court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
Ben Chenal of Frederic is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Frederic High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting a student
A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
2 people, dog found dead in La Crosse Wednesday evening
David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

Latest News

In 2021, the website answered almost 2,000 questions, ranging from family law, to housing and...
Website offers free legal help, Wisconsin lawyers answer questions
MGN Graphic
DNR to host virtual CWD detection meeting In Vilas County on Feb. 9
Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain in Chippewa Falls to close
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay