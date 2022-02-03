Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A house has been heavily damaged after an early morning fire in downtown Eau Claire.

Crews were called to the scene at 618 East Grand Ave. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The home is right across from University Park, and down the street from the Eau Claire Area School District Office.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of a second story window, which blanketed much of the neighborhood for hours.

At this time, crews are still trying to knock out the blaze.

