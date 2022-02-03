Advertisement

Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire

Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Amie Winters
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A house has been heavily damaged after an early morning fire in downtown Eau Claire.

Crews were called to the scene at 618 East Grand Ave. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The home is right across from University Park, and down the street from the Eau Claire Area School District Office.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of a second story window, which blanketed much of the neighborhood for hours.

At this time, crews are still trying to knock out the blaze.

Stay with WEAU 13 news, as we await further details from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

