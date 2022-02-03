La Crosse small business owners discuss growth barriers with Lt. Gov. Barnes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lieutenant Governor is hearing the struggles of small businesses in the Coulee Region first-hand.

Mandela Barnes joined La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and State Representative Steve Doyle in a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon.

Local small business owners spoke with Barnes about the barriers they face for continued success.

“As we know, our small businesses in Wisconsin are the backbone of our economy, but over the course of this pandemic, our small businesses have seen significant struggles,” Barnes said. “We’re still in a period of recovery, but we want to make sure that that recovery happens equitably, and want to make sure that the bulk of support isn’t going to large established corporations.”

The roundtable was hosted by Pearl Street Books, and owner Beth Hartung was among the participants.

Hartung believes that small businesses in La Crosse are important community advocates.

“We are the representatives of the community, we live local, our staff live local, we’re serving people locally,” Hartung said. “I think we really can be a good voice for what is needed here in La Crosse.”

Hartung joined the owners of Meringue Bakery, Larson’s General, and Jules Coffee House in sharing common difficulties of being a small business owner.

“I think the struggles are real, including child care issues, living wages, supply chain, health care,” Hartung listed.

Barnes agrees health care poses a significant challenge for small business owners, and it remains a priority of his as Lieutenant Governor.

“The cost of health care is already out of control,” Barnes expressed. “In order for their businesses to run smoothly, their employees have to be well, and we do have a responsibility as government to step up to make sure that nobody goes without.”

Barnes believes federal action is needed in order to adequately expand health care across the Badger state.

