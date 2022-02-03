Advertisement

MnDOT announces winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest

(KEYC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly 60,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday the winners of its second “Name a Snowplow” contest.

One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts later this month.

The winning names for each district in order of votes are:

  • Betty Whiteout – District 8
  • Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
  • The Big Leplowski – District 4
  • Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
  • Scoop Dogg – District 3
  • Blizzard of Oz – District 2
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
  • Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

Edward Blizzardhands for District 6, which includes Olmsted County, will be joining the area’s snow flighting team at the end of February.

MnDOT received nearly 11,000 creative name submissions in December, and MnDOT staff and leadership selected 50 finalists for public voting.

Tallies for all 50 finalists can be found here.

Last year’s top voted snowplow was Plowy McPlowFace for the Metro District.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

