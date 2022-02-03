Advertisement

No one hurt after overnight apartment complex fire in Chippewa Falls

[FILE] A fire truck from the Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Department.
[FILE] A fire truck from the Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Department.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Nobody is hurt after an overnight apartment complex fire in Chippewa Falls.

In a release, Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services said they responded to a fire on the 1000 block of Dutchman Drive at 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning and found heavy smoke coming from a four-unit apartment complex.

The fire originated in the middle of the single-story apartment building. After taking down the fire and searching the complex for anyone still inside, firefighters said everyone had been evacuated and the fire was brought under control at 1:13 a.m., or 33 minutes after the first crews arrived.

Damage was limited to the apartment that the fire started in. Damages are estimated to be $100,000 and the fire remains under investigation.

