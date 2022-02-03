Preventing fires during the winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a busy start to the month for the La Crosse Fire Department.

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at 721 West Avenue S, and then calls went out for a fire at 2219 South Avenue on Thursday morning.

Community Risk Educator Pat Corran says it’s not uncommon to see frequent fires this time of year.

“We do see the most fires in December, January, and February,” Corran detailed. “This has to do with people spending more time indoors, putting more stress on their home’s heating, using supplemental heat sources in the case of space heaters.”

While firefighters are trained to respond in all types of conditions, the winter months present some added difficulties.

“It’s tough working outside when the weather is as cold as it is lately, and then with all the water that’s having to be put on these structures, you do have ice happening as well,” Corran explained.

The cause of Thursday’s fire at South Avenue is under investigation, but the La Crosse Fire Department says Tuesday’s blaze along West Avenue was cooking related.

Corran says cooking fires are the most common reason why the fire department is called for help.

“Food gets put on the stovetop, life happens, people get on their phone, the kids get in the way,” Corran described. “Maybe they’re tired and they go lay down and fall asleep, the next thing you know they have a fire on their hands.”

Paying more attention while cooking is the best way to prevent fires in the kitchen, but there are others ways fire can start during the winter.

Electrical fires are common, but can also be easily avoided.

“We really recommend that you plug electronic devices and heaters directly into an outlet,” Corran said. “Anything that heats or cools, you never want to use a power strip or an extension cord with that.”

Corran adds there should only be one heat-producing electronic device plugged into an outlet at a time.

He also recommends checking smoke detectors on a regular basis to make sure they’re properly working.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.