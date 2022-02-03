Proposed bill package aims to restore voting rights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A number of bills were introduced Monday aimed at voting rights for those who are or used to be incarcerated.

“The Unlock the Vote is really about making sure that people who are incarcerated or have been incarcerated have the information that they need to be able to carry out their civil rights of voting,” Eau Claire State Representative Jodi Emerson said.

The Unlock the Vote Bill package was introduced by Emerson and State Senator Lena Taylor of Milwaukee.

“They’re out of prison but they’re taxpayers, they are involved in our communities and talking to those people, the one thing they care about voting for the most are their city council people, their school board people,” Emerson said.

The package consists of four bills. Two of which focus on convicted felons and those in county jails.

The main bill would address restoring voting rights to certain people who have been denied due to a felony conviction.

“For people who are out of prison who served their term but are still on paper on probation and parole, for them to be able to vote,” Emerson said. “Through my time in legislature I’ve heard stories of people who are on papers for 20, 30 years sometimes.”

Another bill involves those who are awaiting trial or are serving short sentences in county jail.

“Well, if that time comes around voting time, they don’t have the ability to cast their vote even though they have the right to cast their vote,” Emerson said.

Karen Voss with Chippewa Valley Votes works with inmates in the Eau Claire County jail to help them vote.

She says voting can be used to reconnect people with their communities and that their voices deserve to be heard as well.

“When you’re voting for somebody local like your school board member or your city council or your county board, you could be voting for your neighbor you can be voting for somebody who truly represents where you live and the things that are really important where you live,” Voss said.

Emerson says there’s room for members of the legislature to work together, but says it starts with a conversation.

“Maybe we’ll amend these bills, maybe there are certain crimes that people are convicted of that we will never grant them the right to vote, treason, election fraud, different things like that,” Emerson said.

The Unlock the Vote bill package is still in the co-sponsorship stage in the State Legislature. Emerson says after about a week or so, the package will go on a waitlist in hopes of going to a committee to be granted a hearing.

