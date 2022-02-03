River project hopes to improve the health of Lake Altoona

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -One project on the Eau Claire River is looking to use these winter months to tackle a problem impacting Lake Altoona.

With ice covering parts of the river that feeds into the lake, machines weighing thousands of pounds are at work on top of the water.

As each dump truck drives across the ice, it’s carrying with it pounds and pounds of sand.

“We’re basically digging a big hole in the bottom of the river, and the idea is as the sand, sediment and things flow down the river, when it gets to the hole in the river, the flow slows down, and allows the sand to settle out and dump into the sand trap,” said Mike Berry, the Lake Altoona District Treasurer.

The Lake Altoona District Board is a group working to protect the lake.

As long as Berry has lived on Lake Altoona, he said sand has been a problem.

“This is probably the third or fourth at least dredging project that’s happened on the lake since we’ve lived here,” Berry said. “It’s something that’s important to the long-term health of the lake.”

Berry said the sand can make areas of the lake difficult for boats to navigate, and it can impact fish habitats.

“What ends up happening is that if we don’t catch the sediment here before it gets to the lake, when it gets to the lake itself, the water slows down, the sediment falls down, and it makes the lake shallow,” Berry said.

He said it could even lead to the lake disappearing in the years to come.

The Lake District hired Veit & Company, a Minnesota-based contractor to create a sand trap in the river in its latest effort to protect Lake Altoona.

As Veit removes the sand, it puts some of it to work.

“We dug the material out, and there is some ice that is in it just because its winter time, so it’s a road that’s constructed out of the material that we’re going to be removing, and then we start at one end, and then back our way out, and dig the material out as we go,” said Adam Vandenhouten, the project’s manager.

After a short delay because of some brutally cold weather, Vandenhouten said everything is on track to be done digging in about two weeks.

The Lake District Board hopes projects like this one will keep the lake around for future generations.

When it’s done, Veit expects to remove between 90 million and 105 million pounds of sand and sediment from the river.

This will go to a spoil site owned by the Lake District.

