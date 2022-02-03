Sam Davey Elementary Interventionist receives Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation are honoring educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District. The Golden Apple Award recipient at Sam Davey Elementary School is a long-time second grade teacher who has transitioned to the role of Interventionist.

Sam Davey students surprised Pam Woletz with an awesome banner thanking her for all that she does for them while principal Joe Eisenhuth made the Golden Apple presentation to Mrs. Woletz. As an Interventionist, Pam is able to help out all the kids in the school and foster relationships with them, focusing on what students can do as opposed to what they can’t do.

“To see their faces now, coming back to the classroom and being with their friends and teachers, we try to create a safe place here at Sam Davey for them. And they just get excited, I’ve got kids now they bound into the room, they actually watch the clock, and I don’t have to go get them for their small group time, they come a minute or two early because they want to be here at school,” says Pamela Woletz.

Eisenhuth adds, “What I really appreciate about Pam, she recognizes the importance of the whole child, so she will spend a good amount of time and energy working on social and emotional needs as well as academic learning needs to. She’s loved by everyone here at the school, very frequent to have former students come back and request if it’s okay for them to go see Mrs. Woletz so that’s a sign of long lasting impact that Pam has on her kids.”

Pamela and Sam Davey Elementary will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Mrs. Woletz will be presented with a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet at The Florian Gardens on April 14th.

