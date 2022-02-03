Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice for a missing 75-year-old Chippewa Falls man.

David L. Smith was last seen Thursday at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on Highway 27 south of Cadott.

According to the Silver Alert, Smith has previously gotten lost while driving to the point where his location is unknown for hours and is later found in other areas of the state. Smith does not have a cell phone, but is known to frequently visit Kwik Trip gas stations.

Smith is described as 6′2″ and 215 pounds, white, with white hair, beard and moustache and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, tan collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. He was driving a 2018 red Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plates 123-ZZB. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424 and select Option 1.

