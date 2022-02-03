UWEC hosts Martin Luther King Junior Celebration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire hosted its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Wednesday evening.

The virtual event comes on the second day of Black History Month.

The virtual celebration gave students and the campus community an opportunity to honor as well as elevate Doctor King’s life and legacy. They did so through song, visuals, and spoken word.

Each year, one faculty member is awarded with the UW- Eau Claire Martin Luther King Junior Social Justice Leadership award. This year’s recipient of the award is Dang Yang, the most recent Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

“Today, it really is a privilege to stand before you as a recipient of this honor. But it would be holy disingenuous of me to do so without acknowledging the community of allies who have stood alongside me through this work and the different roles they have played to allow me to endure through the most challenging of moments in this EDI work,” Yang said.

Yang served for more than three years in the Director position, working to enhance academic and personal success for students of color at UWEC.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.