Valentine’s Day recipes

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes perfect to make for your sweetheart!

TWO STEPPIN TENDERLOIN

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1-1/2 inches thick (about 5 to 6 ounces each)

3 cups fresh baby spinach, divided

2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup uncooked brown rice

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped dried cherries

Toasted sliced almonds (optional)

COOKING:

Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.

Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.

------

WINE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Short Ribs, cut into 3 x 2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes with Italian seasonings

1 cup dry red wine

Cooked soft polenta or pasta (optional)

Salt and pepper

COOKING:

Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef short ribs in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove from stockpot. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Add onion to stockpot; cook and stir 5 to 8 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes and wine. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Serve short ribs with sauce and polenta or pasta, if desired.

