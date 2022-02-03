WAGNER TAILS: Otis and Asha & Khloe

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve got a good throwing arm, this dog wants to meet you. Otis loves fetch. He’ll bring you anything he can find to play fetch with.

Otis came to the Eau Claire County Humane Association from Texas. He spent more than 270 days at the shelter in Texas before arriving at ECCHA in December.

Otis is described as a sweet boy who loves toys, car rides, and swimming. Even though he’s from from Texas, this seven-year-old loves running and playing in the snow.

Otis is a smart boy with a lot of tricks up is paws, including catch. While he does not like other dogs, he loves every person he meets. He may seem shy at first, but Otis is quick to warm up once he receives attention.

Get your throwing arm warmed up, and help Otis leave shelter life behind once and for all. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. CALL: 715-839-4747

-----

Two German Shepherds are looking for a home together. 10-year-old Asha and eight-year-old Khloe are available for adoption at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake.

When they arrived, Asha was suffering from severe allergies, but she is doing well with the right diet and daily medication. With that being said, these girls need to go to a home that can afford to keep Asha on a more expensive food and pay for the cost of allergy medication. Potential adopters need to plan for those added expenses.

Asha and Khloe have a tendency to be shy with strangers, but they quickly turn into gentle giants. Due to their size, a home with no small children would be best.

Staff members at LRBDR say the sisters have been great with other dogs, they don’t mind cats and they walk great on a leash together. Let’s find these lovely ladies a loving home.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

