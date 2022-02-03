Website offers free legal help, Wisconsin lawyers answer questions

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -It can be both time consuming and expensive to get legal help.

These are two issues that the website: Wisconsin Free Legal Answers is hoping to solve. The website offers a place for anyone to ask a legal question, and one of over 340 lawyers will assist in answering that question.

In 2021, the website answered almost 2,000 questions, ranging from family law, to housing and real estate issues, as well as tax problems.

Jeff Brown, Pro Bono Program Manager at the State Bar, discusses the flexibility that comes with the using the website.

“This has been a great way for people to get help where they are and when they need it, they don’t have to take off work and get childcare to go to a courthouse or library or community center to talk to a lawyer, they can post their question any time of the day, 24/7 365,” Brown said.

