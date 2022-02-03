Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard members complete CNA training, head out to support hospitals

Wisconsin National Guard members get trained at Madison, on Jan. 19, 2022.
Wisconsin National Guard members get trained at Madison, on Jan. 19, 2022.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 70 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have completed training at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants and will now ship out to help hospitals across the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The troops that started work this week join 50 others that have already been assigned at long-term care facilities earlier this year. Guard troops are currently assisting at facilities in cities such as Mineral Point, Wisconsin Dells and Waunakee.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has been an invaluable part of our efforts throughout the pandemic, and this mission is no different,” Gov. Evers said.  “Members of the Guard are volunteering to step up so we can welcome more CNAs into our nursing homes across the state and expand capacity at our hospitals during this critical time. We are incredibly grateful for their dedication and sacrifice in service to their communities and our entire state.”

As COVID-19 and the omicron variant spread and staffing shortages are escalated statewide, Gov. Evers explained that the troops are working to increase capacity and add bed spaces.

Sgt. Andrew Moen will work at a health care facility in Racine. He said he volunteered out of feeling a sense of duty.

“It was a good opportunity to go out and help and support the state and our people,” he said.

Around 600 National Guard troops continue to help the state in response to the pandemic, including at COVID-19 test sites, vaccine stockpile management sites and in temporary nursing assistant roles at mental health facilities.

