Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP/WMTV) - Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women’s hockey team’s opening game at the Beijing Olympics and her 2022 Olympics may be over early.

Multiple reports indicate USA Hockey has already confirmed the Dousman, Wisconsin-native will miss the rest of the Olympics because of the injury.

Brianna Decker, Hockey
Brianna Decker, Hockey(NBC)

Decker cried out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player landing on top of Decker.

Decker yelled as she was being tended to by a team doctor, and the veteran forward was unable to put any weight on her left leg as she was loaded on to a stretcher. The 31-year-old Decker is one of the team’s three assistant captains and is making her third Olympic appearance.

As Decker was being stretchered off, U.S. coach Joel Johnson could be heard asking the official whether a penalty would be called, before being told no.

NBC Sports’ Ryan Quigley explained the impact losing Decker would have, calling it a “massive blow” for USA Hockey. He pointed out that she had three assists in five games for the U.S. in 2018. Four years earlier, she tallied more than a point per game, logging two goals and four assists, in those five matches.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

