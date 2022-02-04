Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify two people involved in Wednesday evening murder-suicide
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Chippewa Falls man found safe after Silver Alert issued
Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain ceasing operations in Chippewa Falls
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota AG to join investigation into Amir Locke shooting
Police arrested demonstrators who protested the release of convicted murderer and former...
Protests erupt as Jason Van Dyke is released from prison
Wisconsin’s college graduation rates improve, but gaps exist
For women, maintaining good heart health will greatly decrease our risk of heart attacks and...
Women campaign for heart health on National Wear Red Day