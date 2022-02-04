Advertisement

Cold weather may lead to more coyote sightings

Coyotes is a Wisconsin native animal and when the weather gets colder and cities expand into rural areas, coyote sightings increase.(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Coyotes are an animal many Wisconsinites are familiar with.

“They’re an animal that actually does very well kind of in like the urban, rural interface,” said Terrance Shaurette, Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist.

Shaurette says as the weather gets colder and as cities expand into rural areas, coyote sightings increase.

The Cornell Police Department is posting updates on its Facebook page following coyote sightings by community members.

Chief Glenn Rehberg says coyotes are not new to the area.

“Coyotes are enjoying the nature of our community just like the rest of the residents,” said Rehberg. “We are a lovely wooded community and I think the coyotes see the attractions just like the people do.”

To help reduce possible encounters with coyotes, the DNR advises not to let them have any food.

“They will feed on not just small mammals but they also eat birdseeds or pet food or trash or fruit things like that,” said Shaurette. “So you want to make sure you’re not leaving any pet food outside. You want to make sure you have lids on trash cans.”

He also recommends if you do see a coyote, make a lot of noise to make the animal uncomfortable.

While they may sometimes be a nuisance, he says coyotes can be good to have around.

“We need them there, we want them there...you know they’re going to be eating mice and rabbits that might be causing a nuisance to us by like feeding in our gardens or getting in our house,” said Shaurette.

Shaurette says when a coyote is spotted in a neighborhood, it’s important everyone is on board with helping to keep them away from the area.

