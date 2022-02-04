Doctors discuss COVID-19 Omicron subvariant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is in Wisconsin.

Known as BA.2, it was recently discovered in Dane County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the subvariant acts similarly to the Omicron strain.

“It produces the same clinical illness as the other Omicron variant, which for most people who are vaccinated or are previously infected, can be an unpleasant but not a life-threatening illness,” he said.

“This one is called a subvariant because it is fairly similar to Omicron so it is not distinct enough to warrant its own name,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, UW Health infectious disease physician.

She said there’s one major difference between Omicron and its subvariant, the new strain spreads easier.

UW Health cited a Danish study showing BA.2 is 1.5 times more contagious than Omicron.

Safdar added while Wisconsin’s first known case came from Dane County, the new strain will likely spread all over the state, if it hasn’t already.

“It reminds of us of how Omicron spread,” she said. “You find the first one and it’s really the tip of the iceberg. So it’s likely that there’s a lot more. It’s been noted now in several states so it’s inevitable.”

While BA.2 may be new, Westergaard said the steps people can take to protect themselves remain the same.

“People should still feel empowered to wear masks when they’re out in public,” he said. “People who have not been vaccinated, it’s still important to get that extra protection with a primary series or, as we’re learning is more and important all the time, a booster dose.”

Westergaard said studies show a booster increases ones protection from Omicron up to 90 percent.

He added, like Omicron, its subvariant can cause severe disease and even death in people who are not fully vaccinated.

