Donations being collected for family displaced by Thursday fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse community has the opportunity to help a family displaced by a Thursday fire.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to 2219 South Avenue at 12:39 AM Thursday and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a first floor apartment.

Property Manager Jennifer Gebhart says a mother and son lived in the apartment, and were treated at local hospitals after being evacuated.

Gebhart says the two didn’t suffer any significant injuries, but the fire destroyed all of their belongings.

To help them get back on their feet, Gebhart is collecting donations in-person at the 2219 Lofts building, and has also set up a GoFundMe page to support the family.

“Our main goal right now is just to make sure that, once we can get them back into their apartment, that we’re mitigating what they’ve been through and the trauma as much as we possibly can,” Gebhart said. “We can’t replace the stuff that they lost, but we can kind of help them start their next chapter.”

Clothing and other personal items will be given directly to the family, while non-essential items will be stored in the apartment building’s community room.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.