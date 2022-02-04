Eau Claire celebrates National Transit Equity Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire celebrated National Transit Equity Day Friday.

National Transit Equity Day is set on Rosa Parks’ birthday each year, and celebrates the advancements cities have made when it comes to equity.

The ceremony was held at Eau Claire Transit’s Temporary Transfer Site located at the corner of Gray Street and Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire.

Thomas Wagener, Transit Manager, says they are looking forward to the new Transfer Center sometime next fall.

“Right across the street here we have a new Transfer Center that’s going up that’s going to be accessible to anyone, and with more amenities for people, making it easier for people to use the public transit system. So, we are looking forward to that sometime next fall,” Wagener said.

Eau Claire celebrated the day with speeches given by Eau Claire City staff, as well as community leaders.

