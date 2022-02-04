Advertisement

Eau Claire celebrates National Transit Equity Day

Eau Claire celebrated the day with speeches given by Eau Claire City staff, as well as...
Eau Claire celebrated the day with speeches given by Eau Claire City staff, as well as community leaders.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire celebrated National Transit Equity Day Friday.

National Transit Equity Day is set on Rosa Parks’ birthday each year, and celebrates the advancements cities have made when it comes to equity.

The ceremony was held at Eau Claire Transit’s Temporary Transfer Site located at the corner of Gray Street and Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire.

Thomas Wagener, Transit Manager, says they are looking forward to the new Transfer Center sometime next fall.

“Right across the street here we have a new Transfer Center that’s going up that’s going to be accessible to anyone, and with more amenities for people, making it easier for people to use the public transit system. So, we are looking forward to that sometime next fall,” Wagener said.

Eau Claire celebrated the day with speeches given by Eau Claire City staff, as well as community leaders.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify two people involved in Wednesday evening murder-suicide
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Chippewa Falls man found safe after Silver Alert issued
Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain ceasing operations in Chippewa Falls
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
For 2021 only, the IRS is letting more people without children qualify for a tax credit

Latest News

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries...
ECPD responds to 2 vehicle crash
According to the social post, on Feb. 4 at approximately 12:04 p.m., the Hudson Police...
Hudson PD responds to bank robbery, searching for suspect
Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) attends the annual National Governors Association's Winter Meeting in...
Evers vetoes bills banning critical race theory, extending teen work hours
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 29, 2021, Link aimed the beam of a laser pointer at a Delta...
Rochester man accused of aiming laser pointer at aircraft in Wisconsin