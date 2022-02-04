ECPD responds to 2 vehicle crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Friday.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries Friday morning at Golf Road and Hwy 93.

ECPD says the crash was called in at 9:21 a.m. Friday. One driver was ticketed for a red-light violation. Both of the vehicles were towed from the scene. At least one person was taken by EMS.

