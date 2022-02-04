Hudson PD responds to bank robbery, searching for suspect

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Hudson Police Department in a social post says they responded to a bank robbery Friday.

According to the social post, on Feb. 4 at approximately 12:04 p.m., the Hudson Police Department responded to an alarm at the BMO Harris bank. The alarm was for a robbery in progress.

In the social post the Hudson PD says upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect fled on foot. Officers were not able to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and Hudson PD says there is no threat to the community.

If anyone has any information, Hudson PD asks that you contact them at (715)386-4771.

Suspect description from Hudson PD’s social post reads as follows:

“Unknown Gender, unknown Race, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall, slender build. Last seen wearing green stocking hat, gold in color wide rimmed sunglasses, blue surgical mask, gray/black coat, gray shirt, purple latex gloves, black pants and black boots.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.