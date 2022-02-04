Memorial High School hosts 30th Winterfest Show Choir Competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s Memorial High School is hosting its annual Winterfest Show Choir Competition this Saturday.

In its 30th, Memorial will host almost two dozen schools to see who’s best in show.

“There are 18 other schools coming from all around Wisconsin and Minnesota and so they come here that day to compete,” Memorial Choir Director, Aurora Krajnikconde said.

Since the school is hosting, Krajnikconde says Memorial doesn’t actually get to compete. Instead, they will perform while the judges tally up the score.

“We have five songs in our show,” Kranjniconde said. “Since we are hosting this competition, we don’t compete, we’re just an exhibition that we perform at the end of the night.”

Senior Ethen Loasching is a member of Memorial’s show choir.

“I think this one of the most milestones, capstone things in my high school career,” Loasching said.

Loasching says Winterfest is something he looks forward to all year.

“Winterfest is such a fun experience, it’s really exhilarating. There are a lot of groups that come,” Loasching said. “A lot of different people throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota and many different backgrounds and different show choirs do different things and so it’s really interesting to see the difference between what we do at Memorial compared to what maybe Bloomington does.”

Fellow senior Kaitlyn Romack feels the same.

“It’s amazing,” Romack said. “The energy from all the groups when they’re performing and even when they’re just in the homerooms talking, you can see their bond just like we have in our show choir.”

Romack says it’s amazing to watch all the teams bring their all on the stage.

“It’s just so exciting because you see all these different communities coming together and sharing one thing that we all love which is show choir,” Romack said.

As a Memorial show choir alum herself, Krajnikconde says Winterfest was one of her favorite memories while in school. She says she’s thrilled to be able to keep it going.

“I’m glad that I can be here and give that opportunity back to my students,” Krajnikconde said.

Because as the saying goes, the show much go on.

Winterfest is this Saturday at Memorial High School with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, here. Adult tickets are $20 and students are $10.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for an extra $5.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.