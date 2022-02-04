Northstar Middle School science teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU is partnering with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation in honoring educators and staff with the Golden Apple awards. Our next visit takes us to Northstar Middle School to celebrate a science teacher who is a positive presence in the classroom, adores his students and an inspiring educator for so many.

Charlie Rohlik entered his classroom clapping, not realizing that everyone was clapping for him as Northstar’s Golden Apple recipient. Mr. Rohlik says his job is rewarding in many ways, whether it’s an ‘a-ha’ moment, something that clicks with one of his students or getting a pat on the back from one of his colleagues. Charlie says making sure his kids enjoy science class is a top priority.

“Science typically is a problem-solving approach, kids like to get their hands on stuff, like to do activities in labs. There are a lot of teachers that came before me that have designed some really great activities, we continue to adapt them and modify them over the course of each year and typically kids have a lot of fun in science and learn how to answer questions, they learn how to think like a scientist and they learn how to solve problems,” says Rohlik.

Northstar Middle School principal Tim Skutley adding, “Science-8 is physical science where they do the physical science so they do the chemistry, the physics, they do the periodic table, they do just all these different units to help set kids up for success with the science pathways that they take in high school. A teacher that is dedicated and passionate about all these other chunks so that kids move to high school and are set up for success, extremely valuable.”

Mr. Rohlik and Northstar Middle School will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Charlie will be honored at the 2022 Golden Apple awards banquet on April 14th at The Florian Gardens.

