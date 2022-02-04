Rochester man accused of aiming laser pointer at aircraft in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rochester, Minn. man is facing charges of two counts of aiming the beam of a laser pointer at aircraft.

According to a release from Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment, returned on Jan. 26 by a grand jury sitting in Madison, Wis., charges 42-year-old Nicholas James Link.

According to the release, the indictment alleges that on Oct. 29, 2021, Link aimed the beam of a laser pointer at a Delta Airlines commercial aircraft and at a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft. The indictment alleges that he did so while in Wisconsin.

The DOJ says this happened in Black River Falls, Wis.

According to the release, the indictment was unsealed Thursday. Link’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison is not yet scheduled.

The release says if Link is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Minnesota State Patrol, and River Falls (Wisconsin) Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.