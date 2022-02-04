Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for employers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take over an absentee ballot box challenge in Wisconsin in a ruling Friday.

Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to take the case directly after a lower court’s ruling that kept current law in place.

A Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify two people involved in Wednesday evening murder-suicide
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Chippewa Falls man found safe after Silver Alert issued
Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain ceasing operations in Chippewa Falls
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault

Latest News

LRB-5627 would require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to create and implement a...
New teen dating violence prevention bill introduced in Wisconsin Legislature
Three Marshfield locals want to win the mayor's seat
Marshfield holds mayoral forum
(FILE) Alex Lasry
US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions
Ron Johnson
Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths