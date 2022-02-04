Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take over an absentee ballot box challenge in Wisconsin in a ruling Friday.

Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to take the case directly after a lower court’s ruling that kept current law in place.

A Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot

